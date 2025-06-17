Power Theft Case: Sambhal MP Barq complies with HC Order, pays 6 lakh

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rehman Barq, has deposited ₹6 lakh with the electricity department in compliance with an Allahabad high court directive in an ongoing electricity theft case, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Electricity Department officials checking connection at MP’s residence (HT File Photo)

The payment paves the way for the restoration of electricity to the MP’s residence in Deepa Sarai later today, following a contentious legal battle that began in December 2023.

The case originated on December 17, 2023, when the electricity department installed a smart meter at Barq’s residence. Two days later, on December 19, a load inspection revealed alleged power theft, with 16 kilowatts of electricity usage recorded despite the MP having two registered 2-kilowatt connections.

The department noted that the meter had shown zero units for the preceding six months, confirming tampering and leading to an FIR against the MP. A hefty penalty of ₹1.91 crore was imposed, prompting Barq to challenge the decision in court.

On June 3, 2025, a division bench of the Allahabad high court granted partial relief, issuing a temporary stay on the ₹1.91 crore penalty and ordering the restoration of electricity upon payment of ₹6 lakh. Complying with the court’s directive, Barq’s counsel, Farid Ahmed, along with advocates Mohammad Qasim Jamal and Mohammad Naeem, submitted a demand draft for ₹6 lakh at the Sambhal electricity office on Monday.

“As per the high court’s instructions, we have deposited ₹6 lakh with the electricity department today and submitted a formal request to restore the power connection,” Ahmed said. The matter is slated for further hearing on July 2, with the court directing the UPPCL to submit all relevant documents.

Naveen Gautam, executive engineer, electricity department, Sambhal, confirmed the developments, stating, “The payment draft has been submitted, and the MP’s electricity connection will be restored today.”

The MP’s legal team contested the electricity department’s assessment, with advocate Vidhan Chandra Rai arguing that the ₹1.91 crore penalty was based on an illegal calculation spanning 4,138 days (approximately 12 years). Rai contended that the department is only authorised to assess usage for a 365-day period, rendering the executive engineer’s order legally flawed.

Barq’s father, Mamlook Ur Rehman Barq, had alleged political motivations behind the department’s actions, claiming that officials acted under government pressure. He said that the household’s low electricity bills were due to a 10-kilowatt solar panel installation, which reduced their reliance on grid power.