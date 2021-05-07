Prashant Jagtap named NCP’s Pune city president

PUNE Former Pune Mayor Prashant Jagtap is the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) new Pune city president.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar handed Jagtap, a corporator from Wanowrie, the appointment letter on Friday.

Chetan Tupe, NCP’s member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Hadapsar resigned as Pune city president last week, stating that he wanted more time to handle problems of his constituency.

Prashant Jagtap was also director of the Pune Smart City Development Corporation.