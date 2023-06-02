Home / Cities / Others / Pratapgarh Bhim Army chief assaulted, case lodged

Pratapgarh Bhim Army chief assaulted, case lodged

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 02, 2023 10:04 PM IST

The incident allegedly happened on Thursday after he objected to the use of abusive language against Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar

Bhim Army district president of Pratapgarh, Chandrakesh Azad was allegedly assaulted and injured in Holagarh area of Prayagraj. The incident allegedly happened on Thursday after he objected to the use of abusive language against Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar by some persons, police said.

Holagarh (in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj) police lodged an FIR against two persons in this connection under SC/ST Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

In his complaint to the police, Azad said that on Thursday he had gone to a gym at Dahiyaon Bazar. Two persons Rajjan Pandit and Golu Pandit who were at the gym started using inappropriate language against Baba Sahab.

The accused had a heated argument with Chandrakesh when he objected. Golu, Rajjan and their unidentified aides then assaulted Chandrakesh with an iron rod on his head and kicked him when he fell. The accused then fled the spot when Chandrakesh was unconscious.

SHO of Holagarh police station, Amit Kumar Singh, said that an FIR has been registered against two persons in this connection. Investigations were being carried out following which strict action will be taken against them, he added.

pratapgarh bhim army
