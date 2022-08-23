Prayagraj: 23-yr-old youth killed in Meja
The victim was killed for allegedly informing police about the illegal activities being carried out by some villagers.
A 23-year-old youth was assaulted and killed by some persons after an argument at Isauta village under Meja police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district on Monday morning. The body has been sent for autopsy and efforts are on to trace and arrest the culprits, police said.
According to reports, Akash Nishad of Isauta village had an enmity with some persons of the village. On Monday morning, he had an altercation with them following which the assailants allegedly waylaid him while he was on his way to his fields with his brother.
The accused assaulted Akash with sticks and blows resulting in serious injuries to him. They fled when victim’s brother returned with some villagers to rescue him. However, Akash died before he could be taken to the hospital.
Senior police officials reached the spot with heavy force on receiving information. SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit also reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.
Dixit said efforts were on to trace and arrest the assailants.
“An FIR will be lodged after receiving a formal complaint in connection with the murder,” he added.
Meanwhile, Akash’s kin claimed that some persons in the village were involved in illegal activities like selling intoxicants and drugs. They had suspicion that Akash used to inform police about their activities.
They were angry with him over the same issue and attacked him owing to it, they added.
-
U.P. crosses two- cr mark in giving booster shots
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday crossed the 2-crore mark in administering precaution doses of Covid vaccine. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged the eligible citizens to strengthen the fight against the pandemic and contribute towards a Covid-free India by taking the precaution dose at the earliest. According to the data, Uttar Pradesh had administered 2,04,22,815 precaution doses by 5 pm on Monday. The total number of doses administered till now is 36,40,67,295.
-
Prayagraj: Ganga, Yamuna level receding, but ‘scared’ residents not ready to return yet
Despite the receding trend of water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the last 24 hours, panic prevails among the residents of low-lying areas and localities where flood waters have played havoc in the past years. Residents of over two dozen localities including Chhota Baghada, Salori, Shivkuti, Ashok Nagar, Shankarghat and Daraganj are affected by floods. At least 200 homes in Draupdighat, Ashok Nagar, Ganga Nagar and Newada areas are affected by floods.
-
Man pushes woman before moving train at Vasai station
Palghar: A gruesome video surfaced on Monday that showed a man push a woman in front of a moving train at Vasai Road station, grab her children and make a run for it in the wee hours of the morning. The man, who is assumed to be her husband, killed her by pushing her in front of the approaching Awadh Express, Bhajirao Mahajan, assistant commissioner of Police Railways told PTI.
-
AMU ‘cold-shouldering’ plan to shoot series on Sir Syed: Filmmaker
LUCKNOW Film and TV serial producer Shoaib Hussain Chaudhari alleged that the Aligarh Muslim University has “cold-shouldered” his plan to shoot a web series on the university's founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. An official of AMU said, “The university has formed a committee to frame guidelines for proposals of shooting of films. There have been a few meetings and the committee is studying policies of other universities over the issue.”
-
UPPSC drops 80 subject experts for failing “quality parameters”
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has dropped around 80 of its subject experts with immediate effect for their failing to match the quality parameters of the commission, say UPPSC officials in the know of the move. Examination controller, UPPSC, Ajay Kumar Tiwari said the step was taken following a review of the working of these subject experts. He further said these experts would now not be allotted any confidential work by the commission.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics