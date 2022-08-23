Prayagraj: 23-yr-old youth killed in Meja

A 23-year-old youth was assaulted and killed by some persons after an argument at Isauta village under Meja police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district on Monday morning. The body has been sent for autopsy and efforts are on to trace and arrest the culprits, police said.

According to reports, Akash Nishad of Isauta village had an enmity with some persons of the village. On Monday morning, he had an altercation with them following which the assailants allegedly waylaid him while he was on his way to his fields with his brother.

The accused assaulted Akash with sticks and blows resulting in serious injuries to him. They fled when victim’s brother returned with some villagers to rescue him. However, Akash died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Senior police officials reached the spot with heavy force on receiving information. SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit also reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Dixit said efforts were on to trace and arrest the assailants.

“An FIR will be lodged after receiving a formal complaint in connection with the murder,” he added.

Meanwhile, Akash’s kin claimed that some persons in the village were involved in illegal activities like selling intoxicants and drugs. They had suspicion that Akash used to inform police about their activities.

They were angry with him over the same issue and attacked him owing to it, they added.