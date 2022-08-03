Prayagraj: 65-yr-old duck trader murdered, wife injured
A 65-year-old duck trader died while his wife received serious injuries after being assaulted by two persons in a dispute over ducks late Tuesday night at Tudihar village under Meja police station of trans-Yamuna area. Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and one of the accused has been arrested, police officials said.
According to reports, hailing from Karma village of Ghoorpur area, Sohanlal Sonkar, 65, used to live in a tent outside Tudihar village in Meja area where he used to rear ducks for a living. His wife Chinta Devi, 60, also used to live with him. Chinta Devi informed police that some miscreants of the village tried to steal their ducks and eggs on Tuesday evening. However, they failed after being spotted by Sohanlal who rebuked them for their act.
Chinta Devi alleged that the same persons barged inside their tent on Tuesday late night and assaulted Sohanlal which resulted in his death. Chinta Devi was also attacked and injured when she tried to rescue her husband.
SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit reached the spot after receiving information and carried out investigations in this connection.
Dixit said that Chinta Devi has been admitted to the hospital. “On her complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Madari Pasi and his brother Chandan Pasi. Madari has been arrested and efforts were on to nab the other accused,” he added.
Dial 112: Pune police stand 37th, in state in response time
As per data maintained by the Maharashtra state police regarding the emergency response support system (ERSS), the Pune city police secured 37th rank while Washim police secured top rank in the state in terms of response time in handling calls from residents seeking police-related help. The police in September 2021 started 'dial 112' as a centralised helpline for residents seeking police-related help.
Complete Tingrenagar road repair work on priority, PMC instructs contractor
The road department of Pune Municipal Corporation has issued an order to a private contractor responsible for the damage to 1.5 km road stretch at Tingrenagar and asked to complete the repair work on priority. HT reported about the issue on July 20 after several residents had complained about the issue. Residents allege that there is hardly any tar used to build the road and so it got easily damaged due to heavy rains.
Attack on Uday Samant a fallout of political malice: Police
The prosecution on Wednesday told the Pune court that the attack on former minister Uday Samant was a fallout of political malice and differences among the two groups. The prosecution produced six persons including Pune city unit chief Sanjay More and senior leader Baban Thorat following their arrest by Bharati Vidyapeeth police in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) PG Tapadia and sought eight days of police custody.
Unpaid bills: UP govt departments owe over ₹12,000 cr to power utilities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government departments owe more than Rs 12,000 crore in electricity bills to power utilities even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states to clear their dues to discoms as soon as possible. UP's arrears are around 12% or more of the total dues that all states together owe to their discoms in India. The state's discoms are struggling to clear bills of nearly Rs 20,000 crore to power generating companies.
Once notorious for mafia, mosquitoes, Gorakhpur has taken big development strides: Yogi
Gorakhpur, which was once notorious for the mafia and mosquitoes, has emerged as one of the most beautiful and progressive cities in Uttar Pradesh within five years, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said. The chief minister was speaking at a programme in Gorakhpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 422 development projects worth Rs 125 crore. The programme was organised at the Baba Gambhirnath auditorium on Wednesday.
