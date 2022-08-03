Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: 65-yr-old duck trader murdered, wife injured

Prayagraj: 65-yr-old duck trader murdered, wife injured

Published on Aug 03, 2022 11:42 PM IST
Chinta Devi informed police that some miscreants of the village tried to steal their ducks and eggs on Tuesday evening. However, they failed after being spotted by Sohanlal who rebuked them for their act. They came back late night and attacked the victim.
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A 65-year-old duck trader died while his wife received serious injuries after being assaulted by two persons in a dispute over ducks late Tuesday night at Tudihar village under Meja police station of trans-Yamuna area. Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and one of the accused has been arrested, police officials said.

According to reports, hailing from Karma village of Ghoorpur area, Sohanlal Sonkar, 65, used to live in a tent outside Tudihar village in Meja area where he used to rear ducks for a living. His wife Chinta Devi, 60, also used to live with him. Chinta Devi informed police that some miscreants of the village tried to steal their ducks and eggs on Tuesday evening. However, they failed after being spotted by Sohanlal who rebuked them for their act.

Chinta Devi alleged that the same persons barged inside their tent on Tuesday late night and assaulted Sohanlal which resulted in his death. Chinta Devi was also attacked and injured when she tried to rescue her husband.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit reached the spot after receiving information and carried out investigations in this connection.

Dixit said that Chinta Devi has been admitted to the hospital. “On her complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Madari Pasi and his brother Chandan Pasi. Madari has been arrested and efforts were on to nab the other accused,” he added.

