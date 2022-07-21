Prayagraj: 65-yr-old man killed in Koraon, valuables looted
Unidentified miscreants brutally killed a 65-year-old man and then made off with valuables from his house at Chhapar Hardaun village under Koraon police station of trans-Yamuna area late Tuesday night. Villagers came to know of the incident on Wednesday morning and called the police. Further investigations were on into the incident, police said.
Police said that according to locals, Bhagirathi Pal used to sleep outside his house. On Tuesday night he went to sleep after locking his house. It is suspected that late in the night, miscreants assaulted him with sharp-edged weapon on his face and neck which resulted in his death on the spot. The miscreants then opened the locks of the house and looted the valuables, they added.
On Wednesday morning, villagers spotted Bhagirathi’s body lying in a pool of blood and his house ransacked. SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit also reached the spot and called field unit for investigations.
Dixit said body has been sent for autopsy and all angles including the motive of loot are under investigation.
Kerala governor visits Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan
Kerala governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, on Wednesday, offered prayers at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan and advised against paying any heed to those with divisive ideology. He also said there was harmony among most communities in the country and when asked if there was any message by his visit to temples, he said, this (his temple visit despite being a Muslim) shouldn't be seen as something unusual.
U.P. Governor: Varsities should focus on research
Lucknow Chancellor of state universities and Governor Anandiben Patel said on Wednesday that universities should focus on research. Presently, all the attention of higher education institutions was focused only on teaching work, she said. The Governor, while inaugurating a one-day state level workshop on “Quality education, building world class universities to Improve national and global rankings” at Raj Bhawan, said, “We have to prepare our education systems according to the international standard.”
‘Institutes should be open to change, adaptive to new trends’
Educational institutions need to be open to change, said Prof Satish K Tripathi, president of State University of New York at Buffalo, United States during his interaction with directors of institutes, deans and senior officers of Banaras Hindu University here on Wednesday. He said that the academic landscape was undergoing a massive transformation. Hence, educational institutions should also be adaptive to the new trends and practices in the interest of students, pedagogy and research.
Lucknow University to roll out red carpet for NAAC team today
A team from National Assessment and Accreditation Council will visit the Lucknow University from Thursday to carry out physically verify LU claim for better grading. LU has obtained NAAC grading twice, four of the possible five stars in 2002 and B grade in 2014. “This time we are hopeful of further improvement in our rating,” said LU spokesperson, Durgesh Srivastava. A mock drill too was conducted to ensure departments were better prepared.
600-flat Pune hsg society spends 22 hrs without power; shells out Rs35,000 on diesel generators
As many as 600 flats from 11 buildings at a posh residential society Margosa Heights in Mohammadwadi area of Kondhwa had to stay without power for almost 22 hours, mainly due to “slow action” from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. To run essential services during power cuts, the society spent Rs35,000 on diesel during the crisis period. MSEDCL PRO office when contacted for the version said that they will look into the issue.
