Prayagraj: 65-yr-old man killed in Koraon, valuables looted

Unidentified miscreants brutally killed a 65-year-old man and then made off with valuables from his house at Chhapar Hardaun village under Koraon police station of trans-Yamuna area late Tuesday night. Villagers came to know of the incident on Wednesday morning and called the police. Further investigations were on into the incident, police said.

Police said that according to locals, Bhagirathi Pal used to sleep outside his house. On Tuesday night he went to sleep after locking his house. It is suspected that late in the night, miscreants assaulted him with sharp-edged weapon on his face and neck which resulted in his death on the spot. The miscreants then opened the locks of the house and looted the valuables, they added.

On Wednesday morning, villagers spotted Bhagirathi’s body lying in a pool of blood and his house ransacked. SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit also reached the spot and called field unit for investigations.

Dixit said body has been sent for autopsy and all angles including the motive of loot are under investigation.