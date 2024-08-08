Prayagraj admn alert over possible floods, CM takes stock of situation

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations to deal with possible floods and the rapid rise in the level in the Ganga and Yamuna, on Thursday. Through video-conferencing, the CM asked the officials about the preparations, who informed the CM that the water level of Ganga is constant while that of Yamuna River is receding. Locals wading through rising river water in low-lying areas of Prayagraj on Thursday (HT Photo)

All flood outposts and relief camps are active and the flood control room is functional. Around one to two thousand people can take shelter in the relief camps, while the flood control room is functional round the clock.

ADM, finance and revenue, Vinay Kumar Singh, met officials from all departments, including water corporation, irrigation, municipal corporation, PDA, water police and civil defence, and asked them to stay alert.

Officials said that water in the two rivers may rise at around 2 to 2.50 meters a day. On Thursday, the water level had gone up to 82 meters. Officials visited the areas under threat of floods and said that no one has yet taken shelter at relief camps. The officials and staff work in eight-hour shifts in the control room. NDRF, SDRF and water police have been asked to regularly patrol the waters and ensure that no one goes near the banks.

Meanwhile, residents of low-lying areas are shifting household goods to safer places. Locals of the Kareli area claimed that water has entered over 1,000 houses in low-lying areas. The residents of Baghada, Salori along with other areas have also started preparing to move.

On Thursday, the water level of Ganga at Phaphamau at 4 pm was recorded at 81.73 while at 8 pm it was recorded at 81.85 meters (+12cm) while at Chhatnag at 4 pm it was 81.56 (stable) and at 8 pm it was 81.50 (-6 cm). The Yamuna at Naini was recorded at 82.03 (-5) at 4 pm, while at 8 pm it was 81.99(-4).