Prayagraj: Better passenger amenities on cards at Zero Road bus depot

Now the passengers of the Sangam city, who would be using the Zero road bus depot for their journey towards different cities of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bundelkhand can enjoy the best of the facilities.

The authorities of UPSRTC have decided to revamp the bus depot, providing all the facilities for the passengers including Wi-Fi, a waiting lounge, a restaurant etc.

Moreover, the revamped building of the depot would have multi-level parking which will ease the traffic congestion of the Chowk area of the city.

The revamping of the Zero Road bus depot would be taken up jointly by the authority of Uttar Pradesh state road transport corporation (UPSRTC) and the Prayagraj development authority (PDA). Both the departments have mutually agreed to develop the bus depot and equip the same with the state of the art facilities before the commencement of Maha Kumbh-2025, informed officials.

This bus depot is being used by a large number of passengers who either come from different cities of MP, Maharashtra and the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh including Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi etc. After being developed this would be the first model bus station in the city.

Regional Manager of UPSRTC TKS Bisen informed that the model bus station would be equipped with a free Wi-Fi facility along with a control room to keep a close vigil on the movement of buses to and from the bus station.

New modern platforms for easy boarding of the buses, a new fully air-conditioned booking office, room for VIPs, clock room at the bus station for passengers, shopping mall, showrooms and other shops would also be added to the facilities that would be provided to the passengers, he added.

The model bus station will also have a hotel-cum-restaurant for the passenger so that they do not have to search for accommodation, especially when they arrive in the city late at the night.

The passengers can also check for the moment of buses on a large screen that would be installed in a common area of the bus stand. The availability of the buses will also be displayed on a digital board that will also be installed and the bus station.

The highlight of the building would be that it would be friendly for differently-abled persons as the counters and other facilities will be made so that there is no obstruction for differently-abled people. The entire building would be equipped with solar panels so that most of the power consumption is realised by solar energy. Besides giving the best of facilities to the passengers coming to the bus station the new model bus station will also have multi-level parking for the vehicles coming to chowk area of the city.

Currently, there is no such parking place for vehicles coming to the chowk area of the city. In the absence of proper parking space, almost all the roads of chowk market face traffic conditions and haphazard parking because of which the shopkeepers also suffer along with commuters and customers coming to this area.