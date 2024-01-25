Prayagraj Boat Club to be revamped on the lines of Mumbai Chowpatty

Even as the entire Sangam city undergoes a facelift in preparation for the upcoming Mahakumbh mega religious fair scheduled to commence on January 14, 2025, efforts are underway to transform the Boat Club situated on the banks of the Yamuna River, taking inspiration from Mumbai’s famous Chowpatty. The plans include the establishment of handicraft stalls, eateries and vending zones at the city’s current primary water sports centre. Prayagraj Boat Club (HT File)

Officials said that additional water sports equipment will be introduced as part of this initiative. A recent meeting, chaired by divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, discussed the development of the Boat Club, focusing on renovating the premises and enhancing its appeal as a tourist attraction.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In the meeting, it was agreed to renovate the club and develop an open-air restaurant on the terrace along with beautifying the surrounding ghats. A laser show at the ghat near the Boat Club has also been proposed. It was further decided that the fare for boats operated by the Boat Club would also be reduced.

Tourists staying at the hotel would be able to book boats directly from the Boat Club for Sangam, officials shared.

For this, talks will be held with the Prayagraj hotel association. Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), which operates the Boat Club, has been asked to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) of the entire initiative, said Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari, Vijay Kiran Anand.

Prayagraj district magistrate Navneet Chahal, PDA vice chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan and other officials were present in the meeting.

In a related development, it has been decided to provide special training to officers, employees and people from diverse fields working in Mahakumbh-2025.

To deal with the challenges and improve behaviour of those working as tour guides, boatmen, volunteers, daily wagers too, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has sought help from Tata Institute of Social Sciences Mumbai, Indian Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT)-Allahabad, GB Pant Institute of Social Science, Jhunsi and Motilal Nehru Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad.

In the meeting chaired by Kumbh Mela Adhikari, Vijay Kiran Anand, the problems of tour guides, boatmen, volunteers, daily wage workers etc., were also discussed. In the meeting, it was decided to train all people from sections in the interest of the pilgrims and tourists.