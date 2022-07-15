Prayagraj: Book on POCSO Act released by senior police officials
IG Prayagraj Range Rakesh Kumar Singh and SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey released a commentary book on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012 at a programme held at police lines here on Thursday.
The book has been written by Mohamad Hasan Zaidi, an expert in child protection and cyber crime laws and ASP Shivraj (single name). The book is aimed to protect children from sexual offences and describes the verdicts and guidelines issued by courts in this direction. The book covers different crimes related to children including child pornography and similar online and offline crimes.
The book guides cops with registration of crime under POCSO Act, investigations, medical examination and other legal points. A workshop on POCSO was held on the occasion with teams of child welfare officials and different teams of child protection including district child protection unit (DCPU), child welfare committee (CWC), special juvenile police unit (SJPU), anti- human trafficking unit (AHTU), DPO, etc.
IG Range Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh said police investigations in cases of POCSO should be focused on strong prosecution to ensure maximum punishment to culprits. In recent years conviction in maximum cases of POCSO was due to strong investigations, he added.
SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said conviction and sentence in such case gives a strong message to the society and help control offences against children.
-
Chandigarh: 25-year-old held with countrymade weapon
The operations cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a Sector 38 resident with a country made weapon and two live cartridges. The accused has been identified as Mohit Mahajan, 25. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 39 police station. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS Purse stolen from Sector-22 market A woman reported the theft of her purse from the Sector 22 market on July 10.
-
Delhi resident associations urge DERC to reconsider hike in power rates
Urging the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to reconsider the recent hike in power purchase adjustment costs (PPAC), residents' welfare associations (RWAs) in the city on Thursday said the move was meant to solely benefit private distribution companies (discoms). They also demanded that the power regulatory authority release the formula for its calculation.
-
Delhi to get only ‘drizzle’ for the next six days, says IMD
Parts of Delhi received light rain on Thursday, but that had little impact on the humidity and heat, which remained high throughout the day, meteorological officials said, adding that for the next six days, till July 20, the capital city is likely to receive only scattered rain or drizzles, until the monsoon trough shift towards north-west India again. Humidity levels oscillated between 65-83%, making for a very stuffy day.
-
Man booked for suicide abetment, rape after Delhi woman names him suicide note
Over a week after a 33-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in south-east Delhi's Jaitpur, police on Thursday registered a case of rape and abetment to suicide against the man with whom she had a relationship, after recovering a suicide note from her person during inquest proceedings. When police reached the spot, they found the woman hanging and immediately shifted her to AIIMS, where doctors declared her brought dead, a senior officer said.
-
Students uploading violent content on social media for popularity: Police
A police investigation into the involvement of teenage boys in the crude bomb attack and recent clash on the banks of the Sangam has led to shocking revelations. Police found that these teenagers had uploaded videos of their violent clashes on social media, where they have also created group of violent teenagers. Police said that the teenagers did all this for “popularity and for increasing their followers on social media”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics