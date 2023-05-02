Home / Cities / Others / Police granted 12-hr remand of Atiq’s lawyer

Police granted 12-hr remand of Atiq’s lawyer

May 02, 2023 09:17 PM IST

The police custody of Khan Saulat was sought to obtain his mobile through which he was allegedly connected with killers and conspirators of the Umesh Pal murder case.

PRAYAGRAJ The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Prayagraj on Tuesday granted 12-hour remand of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif to police in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. CJM Dinesh Kumar Gautam said that the police custody will begin from 6 am to 6 pm on May 3, 2023, and after completion of this period, Khan will be sent back to Naini Central jail, where he is presently lodged.

CJM Dinesh Kumar Gautam said that the police custody will begin from 6 am to 6 pm on May 3. (Representational Photo)

It is alleged that Khan Saulat Hanif had shared the photos of Umesh Pal with Asad Ahmed, son of Atiq Ahmed, a few days before the killing of Umesh Pal. Asad was one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, who was later gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 14, 2023.

According to district government counsel (criminal), Gulab Chandra Agrahri, the police department had, on April 29, 2023, obtained 14 days of judicial custody of Khan Saulat in the Umesh Pal murder case from the CJM.

