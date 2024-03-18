Prayagraj cops, MP police to work together for peaceful polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Prayagraj cops will work in coordination with their counterparts from the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and launch joint efforts to identify wanted criminals who may have taken shelter in bordering areas and could be a threat to peaceful polls. Police officials holding a meeting. (HT Photo)

Prayagraj shares border with Rewa district of MP and is connected not only by the highway but also through routes in the rocky terrain and forest areas. The miscreants and illicit liquor suppliers often use bordering villages for their illegal activities and take shelter in those areas, after committing crimes in the neighbouring states. As cops in both states often lack coordination, criminals take advantage and carry out their illegal activities.

To build communication and coordination between cops of both the states, a meeting of senior officials of both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh was held on Friday in which a strategy was chalked out to mount pressure on cross-border criminals.

DCP trans-Yamuna Shraddha Narendra Pandey headed the meeting to exchange information on such criminals and antisocial elements who may pose a threat to peaceful polls. The list of troublemakers is being exchanged and being provided to cops on bordering police stations in Prayagraj and Rewa. “Suspicious elements hiding in remote villages are being identified and traced,” police officials said.

DCP trans-Yamuna Shraddha Narendra Pandey said, “Not just highways and main roads in MP, we are also carrying out checking drives on rocky terrain and other alternative routes to the neighboring state to ensure that suspects are not able to take refuge in border areas. Patrolling has been increased on both sides of the borders.

Police officials said that check-posts and barricades have been installed at many places, especially at the entry and exit points on Rewa Road highway and other routes from Madhya Pradesh. Cops are checking vehicles and are also questioning suspects.

The cops are also keeping an eye on bootleggers and illegal liquor smugglers, officials said. Liquor is often used to influence voters during the polls and over the last few days, police have made many arrests in this connection, officials said.