Prayagraj cops tracing ‘informer’ who helped constables loot Hathras jeweller
After the arrest of three Pratapgarh police constables in connection with the August 7 incident of loot of 4 kilograms of silver from a Hathras jeweller in Shahganj area of Prayagraj, police are now tracing their ‘informer’ Deepu who tipped them off about the jeweller. Officials suspect that after Deepu’s arrest, more such cases would come to light which took place in the past.
The crime branch and SOG teams have carried out raids at several places in search of Deepu but he is still at large. A cash reward may soon be declared on his arrest if he fails to surrender, said a police official.
On August 7, Shahganj police had arrested constables Rahul Singh, Rakesh Singh and Dharmdhurandhar Gupta posted in Pratapgarh district on complaint of a Hathras based jeweller Vikram Soni.
A resident of Sadabad area of Hathras, Vikram in his complaint told that on August 7, he and his nephew Himanshu had come to Prayagraj to purchase jewellery. They purchased silver from a jeweller in Chowk area and then returned to their hotel. Later, they left the hotel for the railway station, but as they reached near Kotwali, three constables on a bullet motorcycle intercepted them.
They threatened the jeweller of taking action against him for not giving sales tax and took the duo near Khusrubagh.
The constables frisked them and then took Vikram and his nephew near Shahganj police station where they took away the silver they have purchased. The trio then left the place while threatening the jeweller and his nephew.
Vikram immediately approached police officials and informed them about the incident. Taking prompt action, police officials launched a search and arrested the three constables. Looted silver was also recovered from their possession. It was revealed that one Deepu tipped them about the jeweller following which they reached Prayagraj from Pratapgarh district.
On their confession, Shahganj police and crime branch launched a hunt for Deepu but he could not be traced.
SHO of Shahganj police station Arvind Rai said efforts were on to nab Deepu and persons close to him are being questioned to trace his whereabouts. Once nabbed, he would be questioned about his involvement in other similar incidents, he added.
Police officials said that no other jeweller approached them with similar complaint earlier but involvement of the arrested constables in such incidents with the help of Deepu could not be ruled out. A reward will soon be declared on the arrest of Deepu, they added.
Work of four Pune Metro stations to finish by August 31
Maha-Metro has sped up the work of all four stations – Deccan Gymkhana, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Civil Court as it is expected to be completed by August 31. “The work on all four stations 80% complete and we are targeting to finish the remaining work by August 31,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro. The trial speed of both the trains was 15 Kmph , said Maha-Metro officials.
Three power generation companies to be merged to form a new entity
Lucknow: The three power generation entities working in silos will now be merged to form one single body to take care of both thermal and hydro power generation in Uttar Pradesh. The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal seeking merger of the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL), the UP Jal Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPJVUNL) and the Jawaharpur Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd.
HC says it suspects private interests in PILs on B’luru civic body election
A single-judge Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday said there are strong hints of private interests in a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) that came up for hearing regarding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. The number of wards in the civic body has been increased from the existing 198 to 243. The petitions filed by several former BBMP corporators and others came up for hearing before Justice Hemant Chandangoudar.
Study shows significant drop in Covid antibodies in 80 Malegaon patients
According to a study, conducted by Maharashtra University of Health science there are 80 cases where a significant drop in antibodies was seen among patients in Malegaon. The first phase of the study, titled, 'A Prospective Cohort Study to Determine Seroprevalence for Covid 19 (lgG) Antibodies and their Follow Up Among Adult Population Of Malegaon in Maharashtra,' was published in the Asian Journal of Medical Sciences on July 22 this year.
Existing, ex-partners looking to fill up space in SP alliance
LUCKNOW After the Samajwadi Party sent shock waves in political circles recently by breaking up with OP Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L), it appears that an existing and two exited alliance partners of the SP are looking at an opportunity to consolidate/restart their relationship in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
