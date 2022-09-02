Prayagraj: Criminal consumes phenyl near ADG office
In the video which Gaurav shot while consuming phenyl, he alleged that Soraon police were harassing him for no reason.
A criminal of the Soraon police station, whose name recently surfaced in a loot case, consumed phenyl near the ADG Zone in Prayagraj on Thursday afternoon, alleging police harassment. The man was admitted to SRN hospital by policemen on the spot. Also, a video of the incident, which the man shot himself, has gone viral on social media.
According to reports, the criminal identified as Gaurav Singh Patels is a top-10 criminal at Soraon police station. He is a resident of Nagdilpur village of Soraon and his name recently surfaced in a case of loot following which police were carrying out raids to question him.
On Thursday afternoon, Gaurav reached outside the ADG Zone office and consumed phenyl which he was carrying in a bottle. Chaos prevailed at the spot following the incident and Gaurav was rushed to SRN hospital for treatment where his condition was reported to be stable.
In the video which Gaurav shot while consuming phenyl, he alleged that Soraon police were harassing him for no reason. He claimed that the Badgaon police outpost in charge raided his home several times. Gaurav said he was taking the extreme step following harassment by the SHO of Soraon police station and Badgaon police outpost in charge.
Police officials claimed that Gaurav was among the top ten criminals at Soraon police station. The officials denied allegations of harassment and said that the man will be questioned soon after he recovers.
MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded
Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.
Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees
Hitting back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on the public guarantees announced by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the chief minister should worry about his own party, not the Congress. The Congress president described the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress as a big and historic step of the party in the public interest. She said that Congress will soon release its election manifesto.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
