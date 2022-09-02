Prayagraj: Criminal consumes phenyl near ADG office

A criminal of the Soraon police station, whose name recently surfaced in a loot case, consumed phenyl near the ADG Zone in Prayagraj on Thursday afternoon, alleging police harassment. The man was admitted to SRN hospital by policemen on the spot. Also, a video of the incident, which the man shot himself, has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the criminal identified as Gaurav Singh Patels is a top-10 criminal at Soraon police station. He is a resident of Nagdilpur village of Soraon and his name recently surfaced in a case of loot following which police were carrying out raids to question him.

On Thursday afternoon, Gaurav reached outside the ADG Zone office and consumed phenyl which he was carrying in a bottle. Chaos prevailed at the spot following the incident and Gaurav was rushed to SRN hospital for treatment where his condition was reported to be stable.

In the video which Gaurav shot while consuming phenyl, he alleged that Soraon police were harassing him for no reason. He claimed that the Badgaon police outpost in charge raided his home several times. Gaurav said he was taking the extreme step following harassment by the SHO of Soraon police station and Badgaon police outpost in charge.

Police officials claimed that Gaurav was among the top ten criminals at Soraon police station. The officials denied allegations of harassment and said that the man will be questioned soon after he recovers.