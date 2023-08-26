Prayagraj debate contestants discuss pros, cons of AI age

The Prof Amarnath Kakkar Memorial Inter-Institutional Debate Competition brought together minds from various educational institutes at Tagore Public School auditorium on Saturday. The event saw student participants from nine institutions including Delhi Public School, YMCA Centenary School, St Mary’s Convent, Ghoorpur, MPVM Ganga Gurukulam, MPVM Teliyarganj, Bethany Convent, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School and College, Pandit Ram Chandra Mishra Memorial Public School and Tagore Public School vie for top honours. Awards being distributed to winners (HT Photo)

The event started with lighting of the lamp by special guest, Prof Ranjana Kakkar and other guests.

The topic of the debate was, ‘The age of AI will bring spectacular improvements’.

The judges’ panel comprised Sonali Agarwal, associate professor, department of information technology, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A), Prayagraj, Prof Mayank Pandey, department of computer science, Motilal Institute of Technology, Prayagraj and K Rashi Badalia Kumar, an academician, radio broadcaster, author, poet and also a faculty member for Radio Journalism at University of Allahabad. The chairperson of the event was Jyoti Baijal, assistant professor, department of education, SS Khanna Girls’ Degree College.

In all, 18 participants from nine institutions across Prayagraj participated in the competition.

The competiton saw Best Speaker (For) award being bagged by Divyashu Srivastava of MPVM, Teliyarganj while Best Speaker (Against) award went to Priyasha Datt of YMCA, Centenary School Palak Behani of Tagore Public School. Vatsala Mishra of Delhi Public School was adjudged first runners-up, Gun Jaiswal of Tagore Public School was adjudged second runners-up even as the consolation prize was bagged by Devika Kakkar of Delhi Public School. For Best Interjection (question), the award went to Gun Jaiswal of Tagore Public School and the award for Best Interjection (answer) went to Divyashu Srivastava of MPVM, Teliyarganj.

Overall, Delhi Public School was adjudged Second Runner-Up, MPVM, Teliyarganj was adjudged First Runner-Up while Tagore Public School emerged as the winner.

Archana Tewari, principal of Tagore Public School, proposed the vote of thanks.