News / Cities / Others / Prayagraj dist: 68 inspectors, 200 SIs set to be shunted

Prayagraj dist: 68 inspectors, 200 SIs set to be shunted

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 12, 2023 06:51 PM IST

Police inspectors and sub-inspectors in Prayagraj district will be shifted from their current posts if they have been serving for a long time. Around 68 inspectors and 200 sub-inspectors will be affected.

Police inspectors and sub-inspectors who have been serving in the district on different posts for long will soon be shifted from their present posts. Many of these have been posted at different police stations of the district in the city and rural areas for many years.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma has issued instructions to prepare a list as soon as possible after receiving the orders in this direction from the government. Special focus will be given to such inspectors who have used their contacts and are posted on the same post for a long time. Once the list is prepared, such inspectors will be relieved of their duties.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Police officials in the district said at least 68 inspectors will be shifted to other districts as they have completed three years in Prayagraj. Many of them are in-charges of police stations while others are in special wings of the force.

Moreover, 200 sub-inspectors will also be reshuffled. However, all of them may not be sent out of the district. Sub-inspectors who have completed three years in an assembly constituency will be shifted.

A list of sub inspectors is also being prepared with the details of police stations and outposts where they have been posted. Once the list is prepared, changes will be made on a big level.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out