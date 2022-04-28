Prayagraj double murders: Dhumanganj police register case against 5, arrest one
Dhumanganj police registered an FIR against five named and few unnamed persons in connection with the double murders at Meerapatti locality on Wednesday.
The case has been lodged on the complaint of Alauddin, brother of Mohd Yasid Ali aka Yasir, 48, who along with Sultan Ahmad, 32, were killed on Wednesday.
Police have arrested Deepak Vishwakarma, a real estate agent, in connection with the murders. Efforts were on to trace down other accused, police said.
In his complaint given to police, Alauddin said that his brother Yasir, nephew Sultan along with Rasul Ahmad and Imran Ali had gone to Deepak’s home to demand their money they had given in connection with a property deal.
However, Alauddin claimed that Deepak and his brothers Rajesh and Aman started threatening Yasid, Sulltan, Rasul and Imran.
Alauddin claimed that at this point an unidentified man entered the house and threw chili powder on Yasid and his aides.
Deepak, his brothers and an unidentified man then opened fire on Yasid and Sultan who died on the spot while Rasul and Imran escaped to save themselves, Alauddin said in his police complaint. The conspiracy for the murders was planned by Deepak’s nephew Pankaj, the complainant claimed.
SHO Dhumanganj Ashish Chaubey said an FIR has been registered against Deepak Vishwakarma, his brothers Aman and Rajesh, Deepak, Pankaj and some unidentified persons. He said bodies of Sultan and Yasid were handed over to their kin after autopsy which revealed that they died of bullet wounds. The bodies were buried amid heavy security as tension prevailed in Kasari Masari and adjoining localities following the incident.
Meanwhile, investigations revealed that a case of fraud was registered against Deepak Vishwakarma at Dhumanganj police station on the complaint of one Santosh Singh on April 13. Singh claimed that he purchased a plot of land for ₹12 lakh from Deepak which was owned by PDA. Deepak returned ₹3 lakh but was reluctant to give the remaining amount.
Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative:1 lakh pencils distributed to underprivileged children in Ludhiana
Around 1 lakh pencils were distributed to underprivileged children in different orphanages and slums under the Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative of the district administration on Thursday. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik appreciated assistant deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and assistant commissioner (under training) Harjinder Singh Bedi for coming up with the idea, and eminent Punjabi poet professor Gurbhajan Gill, Daad village sarpanch Jagdish Pal Singh Grewal and other philanthropists for donating to the cause.
Pataleshwar temple premises face acute water shortage
After the Aga Khan Palace faced water shortage, Pataleshwar,the wondrous cave temple, located on the bustling Jungli Maharaj road is parched. The ancient marvel, which is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument, is facing acute water shortage and does not have water for tourists, nor its gardens. Though patal means 'underworld' and eshwar means 'god', which literally translates to god of the underworld, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
No deaths but UP reports 220 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 220 new Covid-19 cases, taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,394. Of these, 19 are admitted to hospitals. “In all 1,15,352 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and till now 11,10,40,542 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. In the past 24 hours, 208 and till now 20,48,879 patients have recovered.
Toilets at Shaniwar Wada not functional, visitors unhappy
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has constructed public toilets in Shaniwar Wada premises, but as the sewage line is not connected to Pune Municipal Corporation drainage line, the toilets are lying unused. The ASI, Pune unit, has written a letter to the Vishrambaug Wada regional ward office and demanded to solve the issue on a priority basis. Shaniwar Wada has five gates- Khidki Darwaja, Dilli Darwaja, Mastani Darwaja, Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja.
Vehicles choke Undri, Khadi Machine chowks in Pune
The two notorious accident-prone stretches- Khadi Machine chowk and Undri chowk have once again gone back to their original chaotic nature due to a lack of traffic police vigilance and the Pune Municipal Corporation apathy. PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar in March this year had inaugurated the first blackspot redesign on Pune's zero fatality corridor at Undri chowk. Between 2017 and 2020, the Khadi Machine chowk witnessed 65 road crashes.
