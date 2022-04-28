Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj double murders: Dhumanganj police register case against 5, arrest one
Prayagraj double murders: Dhumanganj police register case against 5, arrest one

Police have arrested Deepak Vishwakarma, a real estate agent, in connection with the murders. Efforts were on to trace down other accused, police said.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 11:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Dhumanganj police registered an FIR against five named and few unnamed persons in connection with the double murders at Meerapatti locality on Wednesday.

The case has been lodged on the complaint of Alauddin, brother of Mohd Yasid Ali aka Yasir, 48, who along with Sultan Ahmad, 32, were killed on Wednesday.

Police have arrested Deepak Vishwakarma, a real estate agent, in connection with the murders. Efforts were on to trace down other accused, police said.

In his complaint given to police, Alauddin said that his brother Yasir, nephew Sultan along with Rasul Ahmad and Imran Ali had gone to Deepak’s home to demand their money they had given in connection with a property deal.

However, Alauddin claimed that Deepak and his brothers Rajesh and Aman started threatening Yasid, Sulltan, Rasul and Imran.

Alauddin claimed that at this point an unidentified man entered the house and threw chili powder on Yasid and his aides.

Deepak, his brothers and an unidentified man then opened fire on Yasid and Sultan who died on the spot while Rasul and Imran escaped to save themselves, Alauddin said in his police complaint. The conspiracy for the murders was planned by Deepak’s nephew Pankaj, the complainant claimed.

SHO Dhumanganj Ashish Chaubey said an FIR has been registered against Deepak Vishwakarma, his brothers Aman and Rajesh, Deepak, Pankaj and some unidentified persons. He said bodies of Sultan and Yasid were handed over to their kin after autopsy which revealed that they died of bullet wounds. The bodies were buried amid heavy security as tension prevailed in Kasari Masari and adjoining localities following the incident.

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that a case of fraud was registered against Deepak Vishwakarma at Dhumanganj police station on the complaint of one Santosh Singh on April 13. Singh claimed that he purchased a plot of land for 12 lakh from Deepak which was owned by PDA. Deepak returned 3 lakh but was reluctant to give the remaining amount.

