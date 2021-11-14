Prayagraj: Exam solver arrested

PRAYAGRAJ: Dhumanganj police arrested an exam solver, who was to appear in SSC stenographer recruitment examination in place of another candidate on Saturday. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 419, 420, 467, 48, 471 and 6/10 of UP Public Examination Act 1998, police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Dhumanganj police station, Tarkeshwar Rai said, staffers at Madhu Vachaspati Intermediate College examination centre, Sulem Sarai, were suspicious of one of the aspirants, who was to appear in the exam as Mohd Nizam, son of Mohd Usman of Soraon area.

The school authorities detained the suspect and took him to police station. During questioning, the suspect told police that his real name was Hasan Yadav, son of Vishnu Yadav, a resident of Agam Kuan area of Patna in Bihar.

Hasan informed police that he had come to appear in the examination in place of his friend Mohd Nizam on forged documents.

“A forged PAN card, fake voter identity card and admit card were recovered from his possession,” the SHO added.