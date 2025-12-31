Prayagraj farmers turn to exotic vegetables, reap high returns

Farmers in the Shankargarh and Meja development blocks of the trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj are transforming conventional farming practices by adopting protected cultivation and cultivating high-value exotic vegetables. Farmer Jigyasu Mishra with his crop of exotic vegetables in his polyhouse in Prayagraj (HT PHOTO)

Once characterised by rocky and unproductive land, these areas are now witnessing thriving crops of lettuce, zucchini, parsley, asparagus and broccoli grown inside polyhouses and nethouses. By shifting away from traditional crops like wheat and mustard, farmers are earning lakhs of rupees and supplying fresh produce to select retail outlets and premium hotels across Uttar Pradesh, according to district horticulture officials.

Spurred by rising demand from health-conscious consumers, guests and foreign tourists, these farmers are part of a growing shift towards English vegetables. The transition has been backed by subsidies of up to 50% under the state government’s Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, officials added.

A notable example is Jigyasu Mishra (48) from Harwari Lakhapur village in the Meja block. With assistance from the horticulture department, Mishra has set up four polyhouses and a nethouse, where he cultivates a variety of exotic vegetables sought after by the hotel and food service industry.

“Traditional crops like wheat and mustard did not bring any significant change to my income. But vegetables such as lettuce, zucchini and parsley have transformed my farming prospects,” Mishra said.

“After working for oil companies for 12 years across several countries, I returned to Prayagraj and took up farming. With assistance under the integrated horticulture development mission, I built four polyhouses with a 50% government subsidy. I initially started with floriculture but later shifted to exotic vegetables, which I now supply to four- and five-star hotels in Prayagraj, Varanasi and Lucknow, besides select shops.”

District horticulture officer Saurabh Srivastava said the Uttar Pradesh government is actively promoting agricultural innovation by encouraging protected cultivation through polyhouses and nethouses. “Inspired by the success of farmers like Jigyasu Mishra, many others in the region are adopting these methods, leading to higher incomes and more sustainable farming practices,” he said.

Officials noted that rising health awareness, changing lifestyles and global food trends have significantly boosted the demand for exotic vegetables in India. With increasing cases of diabetes, obesity and heart disease, consumers are opting for diet-friendly food choices. Urban eating habits now include salads, soups, pasta and stir-fry dishes, while the preference for quick-to-cook, healthy meals—especially among working professionals and youth—has firmly positioned exotic vegetables as a staple of modern Indian diets.