Prayagraj: Four-day national executive meet of RSS from today

Issues like population imbalance, population control, environment conservation, challenges to family units due to increasing urbanisation and spread of western influences which promote individualism; steps for social harmony; imparting education in mother tongue and expansion work of the Sangh would be taken up for discussion during the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

This four-day national executive meeting of the RSS is set to kick-start at Vatsalya Institute campus, Gauhania in Prayagraj from Sunday.

Talking to media persons, RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar on Saturday said that under the leadership of RSS chief and Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, the top officials of the Sangh besides office-bearers of all 45 prants of the organisation would also deliberate on the issues raised by Mohan Bhagwat in his speech delivered on Vijayadashami during the meeting, including women’s participation in all walks of life, social harmony and need for communication with all sections of the society.

Besides RSS chief (Sarsanghchalak) Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale, joint general secretaries, other functionaries of the national level and the members of the executive body would also be present in the meeting, Ambedkar said.

“The four-day meeting would review the progress on the annual working plan which was formulated in the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha organised in March 2022. The meeting will also take stock of the expansion of the organisational work and Sangh Shiksha Varg,” he said adding that there would be discussions on the important contemporary issues of the country too.

The meeting that will start at 9am on Sunday, will have four to five sessions daily, he added.

He also informed that RSS would be completing its hundred years in 2025 and therefore the meet would consider plans to expand the number of its ‘shakhas’ across the country. He reported that currently there are 55,000 shakha sites and the RSS aims to surge this numbers to 1 lakh by March, 2024. The meet would also discuss the proposed Sangh Shiksha Varg (Third Year) which would also be organised from November 15 to December 8 in Nagpur this year. Earlier the Sangh Shiksha Varg programmes were held only in May.