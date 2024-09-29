Prayagraj Junction shelter collapse kills rickshaw puller, injures another

A 55-year-old rickshaw puller died on the spot, on Saturday, after the tin shed of the passenger shelter at Prayagraj junction collapsed on him. Another passerby sustained serious injured in the incident. Following the accident, the railway team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, while efforts were being made to identify the deceased after his body was taken into custody, informed officials. The damaged rickshaw at Prayagraj Junction station on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Passenger shelters are being constructed on the city side of Prayagraj Junction to manage the crowd of pilgrims anticipated during the Mahakumbh-2025.

At passenger shelter number 3a heavy downpour on Saturday afternoon caused several people to seek refuge under the cover. Between 3.30pm and 4pm, strong winds picked up, and a sudden gust, accompanied with lightning caused a portion of tin shed to collapse, striking the head of the rickshaw puller. He died on the spot, and another passerby also sustained injuries, and was sent to hospital for treatment. The railway protection force (RPF) team also arrived at the scene, as of late evening, they were unable to ascertain the name and address of the deceased.

Amit Kumar Singh, public relations officer at Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) stated that the incident appears to be caused by a lightning strike. “An inquiry committee comprising two engineering department officers has been constituted to investigate the matter. If the investigation reveals that certain equipment is needed to prevent such incidents in the future, those measures will be implemented,” he said.