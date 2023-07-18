Prayagraj excels in online allotment of classes to govt-primary teachers

PRAYAGRAJ The district of Prayagraj has emerged on top in the entire state in allotting online classes to government-run primary school teachers. No other district of the state managed to cross the 400-mark in the state. (HT Photo)

As per state primary education department records, principals of 575 government-run primary schools (23%) out of 2,853 schools in the district, created a record by allotting classes to teachers on Monday through the ‘Prerna’ portal.

No other district of the state managed to cross the 400-mark in the state in allotment, officials said while citing the collated data. Headmasters of 220 out of 986 schools (22%) did so in Kasganj, helping it bag the second place in allotting online classes while headmasters of 221 out of 1031 schools (21%) of Hathras did so and ensured third position for the district by allotting classes through the portal, they added.

On July 10, Director General (School Education) Vijay Kiran Anand had ordered officials to ensure class-wise mapping of teachers working in each school by July 20, following which the allocation of classes started through the designated portal across the state and each day’s report of the performance of districts is being scrutinised by the officials closely.

Under this initiative, classes are to be allotted to the teachers in these schools across the state through the portal only so that the impact of their teaching on students can be assessed and performance mapped, the officials pointed out.

Officials, however, concede that while many districts like Prayagraj have been excelling in this initiative, performance of many other districts in online class allocation to teachers has been quite disappointing with not even 50 schools of these districts allotting classes to teachers online through the Prerna portal.

On the other hand, just 10 government primary schools in Baghpat, 19 in Muzaffarnagar, 20 each in Amroha, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Hapur, 28 in Lalitpur, 29 in Deoria, 33 in Bijnor, 35 in Jalaun, 38 in Basti, 39 in Siddharthnagar, 42 in Ghaziabad, 44 in Bhadohi, 46 in Sambhal and 49 each in Sant Kabirnagar and Auraiya allotted classes to teachers online.

The importance of the initiative can be gauged from the fact that once all schools start to allot classes to teachers using the online mode, class-wise mapping of the schools as well as real-time monitoring of the performance of teachers and achievements of enrolled students would become possible in the state, the officials said.

The exercise would also allow teachers to also be able to automatically identify the classes in which the achievement of the students is not satisfactory. The officers of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will be able to keep a watch on the functioning of the schools across the state online while sitting in Lucknow.

