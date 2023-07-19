Prayagraj man hacks mother, sister to death, injures father

A man hacked his mother and sister with an axe, and attacked and injured his father too. The incident took place in their house in the Gaus Nagar area, under the Kareli police station of the city, on Wednesday. The crowd and police at the scene of the crime in Prayagraj on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The man, Mohd Qadir, 70, received serious injuries in the assault and has been admitted to SRN Hospital.

The accused, Mohd Arif Siddiqui, 31, also tried to set the house on fire and threw bottles of acid at policemen when they tried to rescue family members.

The accused has been arrested and is being questioned, police officials said. Early investigations indicate a dispute over property which resulted in the murders, they added.

Retired Qanungo, Mohd Qadir, a resident of Bara Market in Gaus Nagar locality of Kareli, lives with his wife Aneesa Begum, 68, two sons Mohd Azam, Mohd Arif and a divorced daughter Afreen aka Nahid 40 and grandchildren.

Mohd Azam said that on Wednesday afternoon, at around 1 pm, his younger brother, Mohd Arif, suddenly bolted the main door of the house from inside and attacked their mother with an axe and hacked her.

“Arif then attacked me, my wife, Shabana and my children. However, we locked ourselves in our room. He then assaulted our sister and killed her. He then set the LPG cylinder on fire. We ran outside the house but my son, Hasnain, tried to escape from the terrace but got trapped there and was injured,” Azam said.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot, called fire tenders to douse the fire and rescued Mohd Azam and his family.

Policemen fired multiple tear gas shells, but Arif hid himself in the house and refused to surrender. He started throwing bottles of acid at policemen and locals who tried to enter the house.

After around two hours, Arif was forced to come out due to the tear gas and was overpowered by the police.

Azam’s son Hasnain was rescued, and the bodies of the women were sent for an autopsy.

Ramit Sharma, police commissioner, Prayagraj, also reached the spot and questioned the kin of victims.

“The accused has been nabbed and the family rescued. Some locals claimed that Arif was suffering from a mental illness but his brother Azam said that Arif often used to fight with family members. He planned the attack on them and collected acid and other weapons for the purpose.

“Primary investigations revealed that Arif was pressuring his parents for the division of ancestral property. Further action will be taken after receiving a complaint from Arif’s brother Azam.”

Meanwhile, Azam’s wife, Shabana, claimed that Arif was aided by two unidentified aides. However, the duo fled via the terrace when locals and the police reached the spot.

