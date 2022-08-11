Prayagraj: MPVM appoints new student office-bearers
Investiture ceremony to appoint new student office-bearers was conducted at Maharshi Patanjali Vidya Mandir (MPVM) on Wednesday.
For the post of head boys, this year the school selected Ravikant Choubey and Mayur Pandey of class 12 while Ishita Jaiswal and Riddhima (both of class 12) were selected as head girls.
Atvik Upadhayay and Ishita Adlakha were selected as associate head boy and girl respectively. Others selected were Richa as the head prefect, Madhulika Bhargava as associate head prefect, Kushang Singh and Arishti Singh as sports captains.
Likewise, Eshita Yadav was selected as captain of Vivekanand House and Chitransh Sinha as vice-captain. For Vishwamitra House, Shivansh Mishra got selected as captain while Devika Srivastava as vice-captain. Aditi Gupta was awarded post of captain of Valmiki House while Arya Pandey took responsibility of vice-captain.
Vashishtha House got Arya Giri as their captain and Aditya Ojha as vice-captain while Atharva Pandey was selected as cCaptain of Vyas House while Maahika Verma was chosen as vice-captain.
Honorary secretary Krishna Gupta and principal Alpona Dey along with different section in-charges conferred the new office-bearers with the badges and the sashes.
-
1.6 lakh eligible students out of 2.5 lakh register for JEE-Adv exam
Registrations for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) ended on Thursday and of the 2.5 lakh eligible candidates, only 1.6 lakh students have completed the process. 50 foreign nationals have also registered for the exam. JEE-Adv is the one window exam for admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). In 2020, and 2021 only 1.60 lakh students finished the registration process, and less than 1.5 lakh students eventually appeared for the test.
-
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
-
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics