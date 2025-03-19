Prayagraj municipal corporation to seize properties for tax non-payment, levy penalties post Mar 31

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday appealed to citizens to pay their outstanding property tax (House Tax) and water tax within the prescribed deadlines. PMC and Jalkal officials addressing media persons in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT )

Addressing media persons at the Prayagraj Smart City Conference Hall, located at the PMC office in Civil Lines, the chief tax assessment officer, PK Dwivedi, emphasised the significance of property tax and water tax as the primary sources of income for the municipal corporation. He said that the corporation is making continuous efforts to collect these taxes.

Notices have been issued to residents who have not paid their taxes for an extended period. For those who have not complied, the corporation has now initiated the process of property attachment, he shared.

The municipal corporation has a target of collecting taxes from 2.36 lakh buildings across the city’s 80 wards by March 31, with taxes already collected from 1.50 lakh buildings.

Target for tax collection is ₹130 crore

Dwivedi informed that the total collection for the current financial year has reached ₹95.50 crore from 1,46,210 properties out of the total 2,36,338 properties. The corporation has set an ambitious target of ₹130 crore, marking a 25% increase from the previous year’s collection of ₹104.54 crore for the present fiscal. He also shared that only 2,000 property owners from the expanded area have paid their house tax so far, and action is being taken against 3,108 buildings where taxes remain unpaid.

General manager of the Jalkal, Prayagraj, Kumar Gaura shared that a total of ₹103.29 crore has been collected from 1,02,005 properties in water tax to date.

To make the tax payment process easier, Dwivedi announced that the PMC and Jalkal Department have launched a unified website, https://allahabadmc.gov.in/, where citizens can view their property tax and water tax details and make payments online.

He further informed that starting from the 2024-25 financial year, each property tax and water tax bill will feature a QR code, enabling citizens to make direct payments via online platforms by simply scanning the code.

Dwivedi also highlighted that after March 31, 2025, a 12% interest will be levied on property tax and a 10% surcharge on water tax for delayed payments. The PMC is continuously urging citizens to pay their taxes on time to avoid these additional charges, he said.

The PMC has been making efforts to reach out to citizens about the importance of timely tax payments through various channels, including mobile vehicles (DTDC) and media campaigns.

As the representative body of the people, the Municipal Corporation provides essential services such as cleanliness, anti-fungal spraying, anti-larvae spraying, and sanitation drives. Without adequate tax collection, the corporation will be unable to sustain these services, impacting the overall functioning of the city.

Increase in online tax payments

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation also reported a significant increase in online tax payments. In the financial year 2024-25, ₹14.16 crore were collected from 36,109 households using UPI, cards, or net banking, compared to ₹7.43 crore from 17,765 households in the previous financial year.

To further improve the experience for citizens, a Grievance Module has been introduced, allowing citizens to register their complaints regarding property tax, water tax, and other issues through the PMC 24x7 mobile app or website. As of now, 232 complaints have been lodged, and 218 of them have been resolved.

Additionally, the corporation is conducting a city-wide survey using Digital Twin technology, with AI-driven reports being generated to track changes or improvements in properties. This initiative is expected to boost revenue generation for the Municipal Corporation.