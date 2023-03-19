Prayagraj: Murder case registered in music composer’s death

Georgetown police lodged an FIR for murder in connection with the suspicious death of the 25-year-old music composer Vipul Pandey. His body was found in a park under suspicious circumstances on March 16. The case has been registered on the complaint of Vipul’s mother Anita Pandey, police said on Sunday. SHO of Georgetown police station Dhirendra Singh confirmed registration of the FIR and said efforts were on to trace the accused. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In her complaint, Anita alleged that Vipul’s friend Sandeep Kanaujiya aka Lara and his aides murdered Vipul and threw his body at Loha Park. She claimed that Vipul left home on the evening of March 15 with cash worth ₹4 lakh in connection with his coal business. Lara had come to pick him up. At around 12 at night, Vipul spoke to her on the phone and informed her that he was with Lara. Vipul said that he will return in the morning. However, Vipul and Lara’s mobile phones came switched off the next day when Vipul’s kin tried to contact them. In the afternoon, Vipul was found at Loha Park and was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. His phone, cash and bracelet were missing, she added.

