Prayagraj Nagar Nigam rolls out online attendance of sanitation staff
After directives from the state government that employee salary would be generated on the basis of online attendance registration, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) authorities have implemented the system for around 3000 sanitation workers in 80 city wards.
PNN staff had started posting online attendance from 5 am itself, officials said.
“We have started taking the attendance of sanitation workers in online mode. All 21 sanitation inspectors and zonal officers have started taking the attendance of their staff online,” said PNN chief tax officer PK Mishra.
“There was some resentment among sanitation staff but now they are beginning to understand the benefits of the decision and have started following it,” he added.
The attendance reports are being sent to the state government, reason why no one is taking things lightly, officials said.
The online attendance system started from April 10. However, it took few days before it started being implemented as many PNN officers and staff appeared ignorant of the orders. Things got a move on after a warning from the state government, reminding the PNN officers and inspectors to take online attendance seriously.
The instructions clearly said not marking attendance would result in salary deduction and disciplinary action.
“There is some displeasure among sanitation staff. But, this discontent was more among those who used to come few hours late for duty in the morning,” BJP corporator from Preetam Nagar ward, Amarjeet Singh said.
“Now, sanitation inspectors and the workers are all mostly reporting on time,” he added.
Live picture and updates with pictures of the day’s work too are being uploaded online, officials said.
Gang of robbers busted in Goindwal Sahib, three held
TARN TARAN Police on Wednesday busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of three of its members during a raid at Dyalpur Thala village of Goindwal Sahib sub-division in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Karan, of Rooriwala village, Harmanjit Singh, alias Harman, of Tanda village and Manpreet Singh, alias Money, of Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran.
6 lakh candidates vie for 250 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission posts
Nearly 6,05,023 candidates have filled the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022 form in the hope of making it to any of the 250 posts of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on offer, including 39 posts of deputy collector. Around 2,420 candidates are in the fray for each of the 250 posts, officials said. April 16 was the last date for submitting online applications though many aspirants have demanded that the last date be extended.
‘Fraud’ in registries: Jimpa directs Moga DC to submit probe report on April 21
Moga : After allegations of fraud in the registration of land in Moga, revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa directed the deputy commissioner to submit an inquiry report by April 21. According to information, a complaint was filed by a Moga resident to deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh alleging irregularities in the registration of land by the Moga tehsildar. Jimpa on Wednesday conducted a surprise checking at various offices located in the district administrative complex at Moga.
India may miss 2030 renewable energy targets as Punjab, Haryana, UP lag: Experts
New Delhi: India is falling behind on delivering the targets of increasing its non-fossil energy capacity to 175 gigawatts (GW) by 2022 and 500 GW by 2030 as many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are lagging on this front, climate and energy experts said on Wednesday. The webinar was held close on the heels of the release of the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change's Working Group III report on Mitigation recently.
6 injured in accident involving car and bus at Kasara Ghat
A bus and a car met with an accident at Kasara Ghat on Tuesday night, injuring six, one of whom suffered from serious head injuries. The mishap occurred when a truck broke down and bumped into the four-wheeler in front of it. The car then bumped into a bus and crushed between the two big vehicles. The car was damaged and the driver suffered serious injuries while the other car members are also injured.
