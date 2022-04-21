Prayagraj Nagar Nigam rolls out online attendance of sanitation staff

After directives from the state government that employee salary would be generated on the basis of online attendance registration, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) authorities have implemented the system for around 3000 sanitation workers in 80 city wards.

PNN staff had started posting online attendance from 5 am itself, officials said.

“We have started taking the attendance of sanitation workers in online mode. All 21 sanitation inspectors and zonal officers have started taking the attendance of their staff online,” said PNN chief tax officer PK Mishra.

“There was some resentment among sanitation staff but now they are beginning to understand the benefits of the decision and have started following it,” he added.

The attendance reports are being sent to the state government, reason why no one is taking things lightly, officials said.

The online attendance system started from April 10. However, it took few days before it started being implemented as many PNN officers and staff appeared ignorant of the orders. Things got a move on after a warning from the state government, reminding the PNN officers and inspectors to take online attendance seriously.

The instructions clearly said not marking attendance would result in salary deduction and disciplinary action.

“There is some displeasure among sanitation staff. But, this discontent was more among those who used to come few hours late for duty in the morning,” BJP corporator from Preetam Nagar ward, Amarjeet Singh said.

“Now, sanitation inspectors and the workers are all mostly reporting on time,” he added.

Live picture and updates with pictures of the day’s work too are being uploaded online, officials said.