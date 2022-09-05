Prayagraj: Notorious gangster injured in police encounter

Notorious gangster carrying a reward of ₹25000 on his arrest was injured in an encounter with a police team late Saturday night in the Hathigawa area of Pratapgarh. The injured gangster, identified as Ram Singh aka Nanka Yadav, has been admitted to SRN hospital for treatment, police said.

According to reports, the SHO of Hathigawa police station Santosh Singh and his team laid a trap in the Bachhandamau area after receiving a tip-off about the presence of wanted gangster Ram Singh aka Nanka at around 12 in the night. The police team tried to intercept the gangster, but he opened fire. In retaliation police team also fired shots resulting in a bullet injury to Nanka in his leg. The police team then nabbed him and recovered a country-made firearm and some live ammunition.

SHO Santosh Singh said Nanka is a resident of Katra Bigahia village and has over 20 cases of loot, theft, arms act, assault etc registered against him at police stations in Prayagraj and Pratapgarh district. Nanka has created terror in two districts and was wanted for the gangster act.