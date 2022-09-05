Prayagraj: Notorious gangster injured in police encounter
Notorious gangster carrying a reward of ₹25000 on his arrest was injured in an encounter with a police team late Saturday night in the Hathigawa area of Pratapgarh. The injured gangster, identified as Ram Singh aka Nanka Yadav, has been admitted to SRN hospital for treatment, police said.
According to reports, the SHO of Hathigawa police station Santosh Singh and his team laid a trap in the Bachhandamau area after receiving a tip-off about the presence of wanted gangster Ram Singh aka Nanka at around 12 in the night. The police team tried to intercept the gangster, but he opened fire. In retaliation police team also fired shots resulting in a bullet injury to Nanka in his leg. The police team then nabbed him and recovered a country-made firearm and some live ammunition.
SHO Santosh Singh said Nanka is a resident of Katra Bigahia village and has over 20 cases of loot, theft, arms act, assault etc registered against him at police stations in Prayagraj and Pratapgarh district. Nanka has created terror in two districts and was wanted for the gangster act.
10 injured as Nihangs clash with Radha Soami sect followers over cattle grazing
A violent clash between Nihangs and Radha Soami sect followers at Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas left 10, including police personnel, injured on Sunday evening. The dispute started over the grazing of cows belonging to Nihangs on the land of Dera in Beas, situated around 40km from the district headquarters on national highway-1. The police resorted to a mild cane charge to disperse Nihangs and Dera followers.
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to speed up construction of medical college in Bijnor
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected construction work of the Mahatma Vidur Medical College in Bijnor and performed Ganesh puja inside the premises. Yogi Adityanath, who visited the construction site on the second day of his Bijnor visit, directed officials to speed up the work and complete it on time. Officials told him that construction would be completed in January 2023. He reviewed the progress of development projects in the district.
Female univ student’s suicide: Students stage sit-in, demand SIT probe
Students of a local university on Sunday staged protest on the campus following suicide committed by a differently abled girl student inside the hostel the previous night. The students demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court judge to probe the case. They further demanded immediate compensation and government job for one of the members of the victim girl's family.
Sampling to go up, new FSDA labs in 12 divisions soon
LUCKNOW: Sampling and testing of food items and medicines in the state would be increased soon. Construction of Food Safety and Drug Administration labs was underway in 12 divisions at a cost of Rs 934 crore, said a press statement from the state government. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the FSDA to increase the annual collection of samples of medicines for testing to 20,000.
Public approval rating system: Police attempts image makeover in 11 U.P districts
Unlike the traditional way of evaluating crime scenario, a new public approval rating system has been initiated in eleven districts of Gorakhpur zone. “While better performers are rewarded, those regularly faring poorly are removed as police station in-charge,” said additional director general, Akhil Kumar, Gorakhpur zone. The new rating system, however, seeks to encourage FIR registration and also to improve perception about the police. Kumar said this system is based on six points.
