Prayagraj prepares for Mahakumbh-2025: New luxury and heritage hotels on the horizon

Ahead of Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj is set to welcome two new five-star hotels and two heritage hotels to accommodate the large number of tourists and guests expected to attend the mega religious event. Shagun Nilayam in Mumfordganj (HT Photo)

According to officials from the tourism department, proposals have been received to convert two heritage buildings into heritage hotels, with in-principle approvals granted. These include the Soraon Planters building in Soraon and Shagun Nilayam in Mumfordganj, said Prayagraj’s regional tourism officer, Aprajita Singh.

In addition, two major hotel groups, Taj Hotels and Radisson Hotels Group, have expressed interest in opening five-star hotels in Prayagraj. The Taj Hotel is expected to be built in Mumfordganj, while the Radisson Hotel is planned near the YMCA School.

The proposal includes developing 10 rooms in Shagun Nilayam and 200 acres of the Soraon Planters property as heritage hotels. Work is already underway on these projects. Additionally, there is an action plan to develop several other private heritage buildings into heritage hotels before Mahakumbh-2025.

The two five-star hotels are expected to provide world-class facilities to international tourists and others seeking luxurious accommodations during Mahakumbh-2025. The regional tourism officer mentioned that one reason foreign tourists often do not stay overnight in Prayagraj is the lack of five-star hotels. As a result, they usually head straight to Varanasi after visiting Sangam and other sites in Prayagraj. However, with the completion of these two proposed hotels, tourists are expected to stay longer in Prayagraj.

Both hotel groups applied for approval through the UP tourism department’s portal, and certificates of approval were granted after site inspections.

Alongside the new private-sector five-star hotels, the state tourism department is also renovating its existing hotels in Prayagraj. Hotel Rahi Ilavart and Hotel Rahi Triveni Darshan are both undergoing development and expansion with a budget of ₹9.07 crore.