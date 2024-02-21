Prayagraj: Private company to test driving skills for licences now

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Prayagraj is set to outsource the task of conducting driving tests for licence applicants to a private firm. The department will grant licences only upon approval from the firm, which is establishing a high-tech system for this purpose. After conducting driving tests, the firm will issue certificates, leading to the issuance of licences. For Representation Only (HT File)

According to RTO officials, Maruti Suzuki has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting drive tests. The company has commenced the installation of machinery, including sensor-equipped control rooms, along the testing route.

The installation process is expected to take approximately six months before drive testing can commence, as per RTO officials.

In addition to driving tests, private agencies will also be engaged by the RTO for issuing fitness certificates to vehicles. The selection process for dealer applications to issue fitness certificates is currently underway. Once the dealers are chosen, fitness centers will become operational, stated RTO officials.

ARTO (administration) Rajiv Chaturvedi said that the private company is nearing completion of the installation of machinery and other high-tech equipment at Naini. He further added that the process of drive testing will soon commence at that location.