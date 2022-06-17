Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Protest by Civil Society members
Prayagraj: Protest by Civil Society members

As part of the protest against Javed Mohd’s demolition in Kareli on June 12 and the state’s bulldozer policy, members of the Civil Society staged a protest in Prayagraj on Thursday.
Bulldozer being used to demolish the ‘illegally constructed’ residence of Javed Ahmed in Prayagraj on June 12. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Civil Society members staged a protest at Government Girls’ Intermediate College (GGIC) in Civil Lines against demolition of Javed Mohd’s house in Kareli on June 12 and bulldozer policy of the state government. Javed Mohd, a businessman, has been cited by the Praaygraj police as a key facilitator of the June 10 violence that rocked Atala area after the Friday prayers.

Social activist Anshu Malviya, high court lawyer KK Roy, Adhivakta Manch convener Rajvendra Singh and others like Sabiha Mohani, Kashan Siddiqui, Shyamji Baudh, lawyer Smriti Kartikeya etc took part in the protest and condemned the violence on June 10. However, they said that “one sided action” by police was equally wrong.

Civil Society members said that police had termed Javed as mastermind of the violence without solid evidences against him. Moreover, the house belonging to his wife Parveen Faima was demolished without due legal process.

Besides, Javed Mohd’s wife and daughter were illegally detained for over 30 hours which was illegal, they claimed.

The Civil Society members handed over a memorandum of demands to additional city magistrate (ACM-II), demanding judicial enquiry into the violence, compensation of 5 crore to Javed Mohd’s wife Parveen Fatima, action against Prayagraj development Authority officials and police besides withdrawal of cases lodged against others like Ashish Mittal, Shah Alam, Zeeshan Rehmani and Umar Khalid as they had been falsely implicated in connection with the violence at Atala. The protest was presided over by national president of People’s Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL) and lawyer Ravi Kiran Jain and Kamal Usri.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Sign out