Prayagraj: Protest by Civil Society members
Civil Society members staged a protest at Government Girls’ Intermediate College (GGIC) in Civil Lines against demolition of Javed Mohd’s house in Kareli on June 12 and bulldozer policy of the state government. Javed Mohd, a businessman, has been cited by the Praaygraj police as a key facilitator of the June 10 violence that rocked Atala area after the Friday prayers.
Social activist Anshu Malviya, high court lawyer KK Roy, Adhivakta Manch convener Rajvendra Singh and others like Sabiha Mohani, Kashan Siddiqui, Shyamji Baudh, lawyer Smriti Kartikeya etc took part in the protest and condemned the violence on June 10. However, they said that “one sided action” by police was equally wrong.
Civil Society members said that police had termed Javed as mastermind of the violence without solid evidences against him. Moreover, the house belonging to his wife Parveen Faima was demolished without due legal process.
Besides, Javed Mohd’s wife and daughter were illegally detained for over 30 hours which was illegal, they claimed.
The Civil Society members handed over a memorandum of demands to additional city magistrate (ACM-II), demanding judicial enquiry into the violence, compensation of ₹5 crore to Javed Mohd’s wife Parveen Fatima, action against Prayagraj development Authority officials and police besides withdrawal of cases lodged against others like Ashish Mittal, Shah Alam, Zeeshan Rehmani and Umar Khalid as they had been falsely implicated in connection with the violence at Atala. The protest was presided over by national president of People’s Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL) and lawyer Ravi Kiran Jain and Kamal Usri.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
