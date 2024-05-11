Prayagraj records sudden surge in power demand

With the rise in temperature, power demand in Prayagraj has also increased rapidly this year. As per records of power department, 21.17 crore units have already been used in seven divisions of Prayagraj city in April this year. The power consumption last year during this period was only 18.70 crore units. (Pic for representation)

As compared to last year, there has been 12% increase in power consumption.

Officials said that the number of air conditioners, coolers etc have increased causing more power consumption.

Power department officials said that power demand has increased suddenly in April month with rise in temperature. The power consumption in April this year broke the record of consumption of the same month during last few years. Highest power consumption has been recorded in Bamrauli division where 3.90 crore unit has been consumed this month while Karelabagh is lowest in power consumption with 1.80 crore of units consumed.

It is expected that power consumption and demand will increase in the upcoming months of June and July.

In seven divisions of the city, the power consumption was 18.70 crore units in 2023 in April while this year in the same month 21.17 crore units have been consumed which is 12 percent more than last year.

Chief Engineer PK Singh said temperature soared after Holi and in April it rose upto 44 degrees Celsius. People used more airconditioner and coolers which resulted in extra power consumption and demand. Instructions have been issued to check and repair faults in transformers, cables and other equipment in all subdivisions, he added.