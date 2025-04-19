Menu Explore
Prayagraj rises to 11th spot in statewide NIPUN rankings

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 19, 2025 08:07 PM IST

The district, which was ranked 34th in the state in 2023, bettered its position to 11th in the entire state in 2024, informed Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari.

The Prayagraj district has taken a big jump in the NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) Bharat Mission assessment tests.

National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy Bharat Mission (File)
National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy Bharat Mission (File)

The district, which was ranked 34th in the state in 2023, bettered its position to 11th in the entire state in 2024, informed Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari while confirming the development.

In the evaluation of 2024, out of 3,51,113 students of Class 1 to 8 registered in 2,872 government-run primary, upper primary and composite schools of Prayagraj, 3,37,277 appeared in the NIPUN test.

On this success, BSA Praveen Kumar Tiwari congratulated all the school teachers concerned in the district and urged them to work towards further improving the ranking and bagging the first place in the state next time.

This time, Amethi got the first place in the rankings where, out of 1,37,523 students registered in 1,600 schools, 1,33,410 were evaluated. Amethi, which was ranked 59th in 2023, has bagged the first rank in 2024.

As part of the tests, the enrolled students of Classes 1 to 8 are assessed on their reading, writing, and understanding of arithmetic.

The Union Ministry of Education launched the NIPUN Bharat Mission on July 5, 2021. The aim is to ensure that every child in the country attains foundational literacy and numeracy by Grade 3, and not later than Grade 5, by 2026-27. It focuses on ensuring that children in the age group of 3 to 9 years gain proficiency in reading, writing, and basic arithmetic skills.

The mission implementation guidelines elaborate the academic and administrative structure that is required for bringing learning at the foundation stage to the forefront, as the highest priority for the country.

To actualise the mission, a five-tier implementation mechanism starting from national-state-district-block/cluster-school level has been routed to ensure cross-linkages. Roles and responsibilities of all the stakeholders and institutions at each of these levels have also been chalked out in the guidelines.

CAPTION: A teacher with her students at a government primary school in Prayagraj. (HT file photo)

