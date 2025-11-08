In a step towards promoting robotics and technological innovation by developing interest among kids, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the construction of a state-of-the-art Robotics Park in Prayagraj. Prayagraj set to get hi-tech Robotics Park

Estimated to cost ₹20 crore, the project will be developed over one hectare of land under the Vaishvik Nagaroday Yojana—also known as the Chief Minister Vaishvik Nagarodaya Yojana (CM-VNY). The urban development initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and accountability of infrastructure projects across cities in the state, district officials said.

Designed to foster public awareness and inspire young minds toward science and innovation, the project will be executed by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation under the Prayagraj Smart City Mission.

Confirming the development, municipal commissioner of Prayagraj Seelam Sai Teja said the upcoming park will feature interactive displays showcasing advanced technologies used in space missions, fighter jets, and warships.

He added that the search for a suitable site is currently underway in the Jhunsi, Phaphamau, and Naini areas.

“The park will not just be a recreational space, but also a learning platform that introduces children to cutting-edge technologies,” he said.

Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani said the park will include traditional play areas with climbing nets, slides, and swings for children, along with an engaging knowledge zone to enhance their understanding of robotics. “There will also be interactive zones simulating space travel, as well as models of fighter jets and warships to spark curiosity and interest in technology,” he added.

Ahead of the festival of Dusshera on September 29, mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Keserwani had held a discussion with district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma at his camp office regarding the establishment of the proposed Robotics Park. The mayor had requested the district magistrate to provide land for the project.

According to him, land identification for the project is now underway in full swing.