Prayagraj: SP MLA Vijma Yadav’s son gets death threat letter, FIR lodged
Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Prayagraj’s Pratappur assembly seat Vijma Yadav received a threat against her son through a letter sent to her by registered post. On her complaint, an FIR has been registered against unknown miscreants at the Cantonment police station, police said.
The MLA, in her complaint, noted that her late husband, former SP MLA Jawahar Yadav, was murdered in Civil Lines on August 13, 1996, and the accused have been convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Naini Central Jail.
“On July 19, a letter through the registered post was received at my Ashok Nagar home in which a threat to kill my son has been issued. I have also been falsely accused of getting into fights with police officials in the letter that uses abusive language for me,” she had said in the complaint.
MLA Vijma Yadav said that even before the murder of her husband in 1996, information regarding threats received by him was given to police officials at the time, but they had failed to act, and her husband was killed.
“I want a proper investigation regarding the threat made in the letter,” she added.
“Based on the complaint, an FIR against unidentified persons has been registered under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Further investigation is now underway,” said SHO of Cantonment police station Gyaneshwar Mishra.
It is worth mentioning that in April 2019, former BSP MP Kapil Muni Karwaria, his brothers including former BJP MLA Uday Bhan Karwaria and former BSP MLC Suraj Bhan Karwaria, and one Ram Chandra Tripathi had been awarded life terms in the sensational murder case of then sitting SP MLA Jawahar Yadav in August 1996. The court had also imposed a fine worth ₹1 lakh on each of them.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
