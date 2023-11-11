Prayagraj: STF arrests two with illegal liquor worth 1 crore

The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons and seized a container carrying illegal English liquor worth around ₹1 crore from Saini area of Kaushambi district on Friday. The liquor was being sent from Punjab to Bihar to be supplied to local dealers, police said. DSP STF Navendu Kumar said the STF team received input that a container carrying illegal liquor was travelling from Chandigarh to Bihar. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

DSP STF Navendu Kumar said the STF team received input that a container carrying illegal liquor was travelling from Chandigarh to Bihar. The team intercepted the container near Gulamipur Overbridge on Prayagraj-Kanpur Highway. Upon being checked, 937 cartons of English liquor of different brands were found inside the container. The container driver Gurmail Singh and his assistant Mahendra Singh of Ambala district were arrested by STF team. The estimated cost of the seized English liquor is worth ₹1 crore.

Questioning from the accused revealed that they were members of a gang which supplies illegal liquor to states where the governments have banned it. The gang is run by Manveer Singh of Chandigarh and Pawan Kumar Gurjar of Fatehabad district. The liquor was loaded in the container from the godown at Jeerakhpur in Chandigarh. The accused have also changed the registration number plate of the container to dodge police. The driver and his assistant receive ₹1 lakh for each trip to deliver the illegal liquor.

