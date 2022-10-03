Prayagraj tableaus spread message to save environment

Even as different Ramlila committees of the Sangam city are striving to outdo each other in taking out impressive tableaus in keeping with the tradition of Dusshera celebrations, two of the oldest Ramilila committees of Prayagraj— Pajawa and Pattharchatti Ramlila committees— stood out among all others.

The tableaus, taken out by these two late Saturday night were designed to spread message of environment protection this year.

The art work of these tableaus was made from banana leaves and stems and the colours used for painting various episodes from Ramayan were of herbal origin.

“Our tableaux, decorated with banana leaves and stems, showcased the nine planets and the Sun god. The picture of the planets, including ‘Chandra’ (moon), Surya (Sun) and the rest of nine planets along with their names were shown beautifully on the sides of these tableaux on which sat Lord Ram, Laxman and Sita,” said treasurer of Pajawa Ramlila committee and director of the Ramlila presented by the committee, Sachin Gupta.

Giving details about the uniqueness of this tableau, artist Sharad Goswami said: “It took us 15 days to complete it. Seven colours of banana stems come out when we open it. After that, we decide which colour will be used in the tableau to depict the ‘Navgrah’.”

Another artist involved in making the tableaux Kanhaiya Goswami said: “The whole society is expressing concern towards environment. So, we also decided to prepare a tableau with parts of banana tree. We used no artificial materials in giving a final shape to it. The material used in decoration is also based on leaves and bark of the banana.”