Prayagraj to identify 10 underdeveloped villages monthly for targeted development

To boost rural development, the Prayagraj district administration, under chief development officer (CDO) Harshika Singh, is launching a new initiative. Each month, the administration will identify the 10 most underdeveloped villages in the district and carry out targeted development projects to address persistent challenges, said officials. A village of Prayagraj district (For Representation only)

With 1,540 gram panchayats in the district, many villages have been consistently flagged for lack of basic infrastructure and services.

Responding to complaints received during public hearings, CDO SIngh has directed district development officer (DDO) GP Kushwaha and district panchayati raj officer (DPRO) Ravi Shankar Dwivedi to prepare a comprehensive report identifying the most neglected villages. Based on this report, at least ten villages will be chosen each month for targeted development efforts, officials added.

Village development officers will be assigned to these areas to ensure swift progress on key issues. The initiative aims to enhance living conditions but significantly reduce the volume of complaints from rural communities, said the CDO.

The development work will focus on several key areas, including road construction within the village, the condition and connectivity of approach roads, availability of street lighting, and adequacy of irrigation resources.

The officials will also assess whether schools have been upgraded under Operation Kayakalp, the current status of panchayat buildings, and the feasibility of setting up libraries for children. Other focus areas include the proximity of public service centers and the availability of clean drinking water.

The administration has given the DDO a three-day deadline to submit the initial report, after which the development activities will begin. Officials said that the initiative is aimed as a proactive step toward inclusive development, with the potential to significantly improve the quality of life in the district’s most neglected rural pockets.