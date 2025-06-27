Prayagraj to soon get hospital with AIIMS-like facilities: Dy CM Pathak

UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday shared that while Prayagraj may not be getting an AIIMS, preparations are underway to build a state-of-the-art hospital equipped with medical facilities equivalent to those available at AIIMS. UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has been designated as the nodal agency for this project, he shared, referring to the ambitious project of PMC to construct an ultra-modern super-specialty hospital in Naini.

Addressing media persons at the District Panchayat auditorium after the conclusion of a mock parliament event commemorating 50 years since the Emergency, Brajesh Pathak said that the state government also plans to appoint superspecialist doctors at both Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) and Motilal Nehru Divisional (Colvin) hospitals of Prayagraj.

The state government is working to fill 2,100 vacancies in the health department through a public recruitment drive. Of these, 532 doctors will be deployed to hospitals in the near future, he said.

He highlighted that since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has seen remarkable improvements in both infrastructure and law and order. The state now ranks number one in the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative, he said.

Referring to the Emergency imposed by the Congress in 1975, he stated that the country would never forget the injustices committed during that time, including the suppression of press freedom. He accused Congress of strangling the Constitution and described the party as power-hungry and misleading the public.

Calling both Congress and the Samajwadi Party personality-driven outfits, he criticised their leadership styles. On the allegations against Dr Rashmi Verma, Chief Medical Officer of Gonda, he stated that action would be taken after reviewing the relevant documents. Regarding the incident involving religious speakers in Etawah, he said the matter has become a major challenge for the Samajwadi Party.