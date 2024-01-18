Prayagraj: Two arrested with crude bombs, including Atala violence accused

Khuldabad police on Wednesday arrested two notorious criminals in possession of seven crude bombs. One of the arrestees has 34 cases of offenses registered against him, while the other is an accused in the violence at Atala on June 10, 2022, and was out on bail. A case has now been filed against them under the Explosives Act, according to police. For Representation Only (HT File)

Vinod Kumar Sonkar, station house offucer of Khuldabad police station, said that acting on a tip-off, the police team arrested 52-year-old Mohd Azam and Shakeel Ahmad, also known as Manna, near Mali Park. Seven crude bombs were recovered from their possession.

Mohd Azam has an extensive criminal history, with 34 cases, including charges of attempt to murder, Explosive Acts, Goonda Act, 7 CLA Act, Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, Gangster Act, and Arms Act, all registered against him at Khuldabad police station. The other accused, Shakeel Ahmad, was arrested for his involvement in the violence at Atala on June 10, 2022, but had been granted bail by the court.

It is noteworthy that the violence erupted in the Atala area of the old city during a protest against objectionable comments about Prophet Muhammad by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Over 100 individuals were arrested for the violence, including the alleged mastermind Javed Mohd, aka Javed Pump. While most of the accused were granted bail, Javed is still incarcerated at Deoria Jail.