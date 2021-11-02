Prayagraj: VHP calls for restoration, maintenance of neglected temples in villages, towns

PRAYAGRAJ: With the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya being undertaken on a war footing, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has asked its members and common man to take the lead in ensuring restoration and proper maintenance of neglected temples located in their respective villages and localities.

“The initiative, which is seen as a milestone in restoration of several big and small neglected temples located in towns and villages, would start from Kashi Prant of VHP under which Prayagraj falls. After successful launch, the drive will be run across the country,” said a VHP office bearer.

A draft proposal in this regard was placed and discussed at a meeting of the VHP held at its provincial office in Prayagraj on Sunday. During this, VHP national vice president and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai was also present, he added.

VHP regional organisation secretary of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Gajendra Singh said that people from all over the country supported the Shri Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya and this sequence continues even now.

“The organisation believes that along with Ayodhya, temples of each village and locality should equally be grand and become the centre of faith and religious rights of the people. For this, the VHP workers and office bearers will select a temple in their respective areas and start the process of its restoration,” he said.

In this context, along with taking the help of the local people, the organisation would also cooperate with its resources. If there is any difficulty in the maintenance of the temple, then the workers of the organisation would cooperate in that too, Gajendra Singh said. The help, rendered by VHP, would be in all aspect, be it financially, physically or ideologically, he added

Singh further informed that the temples, which would be renovated with the help of the local people and the VHP, would be used to discuss the problems being faced by the locals along with organising ‘satsangs’. Such temples could also become a centre of ‘family satsang,’ started by VHP, Singh said.

An action plan for the Gaushalas to be operated in the area would also be prepared from these temples as these would emerge as a communication center of ‘Sanatan culture’. The message of harmony in the society would also be given through these temples. It would play an important role in the integration of Hindus, he explained.

“The block level group of VHP, which is presently active in the given area will also look after the work related to the temple, as no other officer or worker of VHP will be given any responsibility for this,” he added.

VHP officials said that issues like conversion and ‘love jihad’ were also discussed in the Sunday meeting and it was decided that there is a need to take concrete steps to bring public awareness to curb it.