Prayagraj: Video surfaces a week after security guard’s death, alleges harassment by agency officials

A week after the death of a security guard, a video has surfaced in which he allegedly accuses three officials and the owner of his security agency of harassment before consuming poison, sparking concerns over workplace practices. The deceased allegedly named the chief security officer, general manager, area manager, and the security agency owner as responsible for his decision, accusing them of plotting to terminate his job, extorting ₹ 1 lakh, and subjecting him to mental harassment. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The victim, a resident of a village under Nawabganj police station in Prayagraj, allegedly consumed poison on the night of December 17. He was taken to a private hospital by his family but died during treatment the following day. The family performed his last rites without informing the police.

Recently, his wife accessed his mobile phone and laptop and found a video purportedly recording his suicide. In the 13-minute and 42-second clip, he allegedly names the chief security officer, general manager, area manager, and the security agency owner as responsible for his decision, accusing them of plotting to terminate his job, extorting ₹1 lakh, and subjecting him to mental harassment. The video reportedly ends with him consuming poison from a glass. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

According to his family, the deceased had been working as a security guard at a prominent engineering college in Prayagraj through the agency for the past 12 years. He had reportedly taken a bank loan of ₹5–6 lakh for his sister’s wedding and claimed he was terminated after lodging a complaint against the area manager’s brother for allegedly misbehaving with a young woman.

Despite repaying ₹1 lakh demanded by the agency, he was not reinstated, and his complaints to the owner went unanswered. As the sole earning member of the family and burdened by debt, he was said to be under severe mental distress.

Station house officer (SHO) Raghvendra Singh of the Nawabganj police station confirmed that the deceased’s wife has filed a complaint. He said higher authorities have been informed and appropriate action will be taken after a detailed investigation and examination of the video clip.