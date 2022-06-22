Prayagraj violence on June 10: Trader approaches SSP, alleges cops tried to implicate him

Indira Bhawan Vyapar Mandal president Mohd Irshad accompanied by other traders met SSP, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar, on Wednesday and alleged that Kareli police tried to implicate him in the June 10 Atala violence case at the behest of his opponents.

In his complaint given to the SSP, Mohd Irshad claimed that on Monday, he was returning home after closing his shop at Indira Bhawan at around 9pm. Near Lukerganj, a sub-inspector of Kareli police and some constables detained him. They took Irshad to Kareli police station where policemen claimed that he was identified through a photograph. However, the photograph on the basis of which the police detained him is two years old and was copied from his Facebook account.

Irshad then called SSP Ajay Kumar and made a complaint about his detention. On the SSP’s instructions Irshad was released from the police station.

Irshad claimed that the sub-inspector tried to implicate him in the case at the behest of his opponents against whom he had complained for encroaching on the Indira Bhawan premises. Irshad requested the SSP to scan the call details of the sub-inspector and his opponents to establish relations between them.

SSP Ajay Kumar assured the traders of an enquiry into the incident. “The allegations will be looked into following which further action will be taken,” he said.