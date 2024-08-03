Prayagraj’s Mazar crossroad ROB to be ready soon

The construction work of the Mazar crossroad railway overbridge (ROB) is in its final stages. Areas with a large population like Salori, Om Gayatri Nagar, Galla Bazar and Shuturkhana localities will get relief from the problem of regular traffic jams near the Institute of Engineering and Rural Technology (IERT) with it being opened for the commuters near Independence Day. Mazar crossroad railway overbridge in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Work has been completed to place the girders of the ROB. The work of placing a 72m long and 550-tonne girder is now ongoing.

According to officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation (UPSBC), this bridge will be ready for use around August 15.

Officials of UPSBC had set a target of completing the bridge in July, but the 16m area span work is now being completed. Due to this, the new completion deadline has been set as August 15. After the work of placing the girder, a road will be constructed to connect it to the bridge.

Painting work is to be done on the side railing of the bridge. Apart from this, the sound barrier is also to be installed. After this, the entire bridge will be painted and beautified. This work may take at least 15 to 20 days more. The officials of Bridge Corporation are continuously monitoring the work.

Chief project manager, UPSBC, Manoj Agrawal said, “Continuous monitoring is being done to ensure that there are no technical flaws in the railway overbridge (ROB). The target is to complete the overbridge by August 15.”

‘Cat’s Eye’ to guide way at night from Andawa to Handia

The Public Works Department (PWD) has constructed a four-lane road from Andwa to Handia stretching around 22km at a cost of ₹294 crore. Following the path of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), PWD is going to install four thousand cat’s eye lights on both sides of the four-lane road. For this, an installment of ₹29 crore has already been released, officials said.

The cat’s eye light will be installed next to the divider on both sides of the four-lane road and next to the white strip on the middle of the road. A plan was made for painting of colourful signage and dividers to be done at sites close to the busiest markets or villages along the four-lane road. All the work will be completed as soon as the monsoon season ends.

Chief engineer PWD AK Dwivedi said, “For safe travel, there is a plan to install cat’s eye lights. It will not be similar to NHAI’s solar reflectors and they will greatly help in preventing road accidents.”

Cat’s eye lights have special reflectors which are installed on roads where there is no source of light.