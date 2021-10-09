Prayagraj:Tanker containing spurious petrol seized, one held

PRAYAGRAJ: Dhumanganj police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang, involved in supplying spurious fuel, and arrested a member of the gang with adulterated petrol worth ₹20 lakh. The accused was being questioned further to identify his accomplices, police said.

SP (city) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that acting on a tip-off the police arrested one Akhilesh Sharma of Jaunpur with a tanker containing 25,000 litres of spurious petrol. During questioning, Sharma informed that he came from Noida to supply the spurious fuel but the deal failed.

Sharma confessed that he purchased the spurious fuel mixed with solvent for ₹45 per litre and was going to sell it for ₹65 per litre. The tanker containing the spurious fuel had been seized by the police, the police officer added