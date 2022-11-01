Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj:Three illegal hostel inmates loot onions, one held

Prayagraj:Three illegal hostel inmates loot onions, one held

Published on Nov 01, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Looted onions, cash and vehicles used in the crime were recovered from the accused. The arrested accused and his two accomplices are illegal occupants in Holland Hall hostel of the Allahabad University and efforts are on to trace the other two, police said.

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Colonelganj police on Monday nabbed a looter involved in snatching cash and looting onions from traders outside the Allahabad University on Sunday night.

SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that traders Sandeep Kumar Bhartiya and Priyanshu Kushwaha were transporting 34 quintals of onions from Jasra Mandi to Pratapgarh in their pickup truck on Sunday night when their vehicle was intercepted by three car-borne miscreants outside the university.

The miscreants demanded Rs1 lakh cash from the traders and held them hostage in their car when they refused to pay the amount. The miscreants took the traders inside the Holland Hall hostel and dumped the onions in a nearby vegetable market with the intention of selling them. The pickup vehicle was returned to the traders and cash 11,500 was snatched from them. The traders approached Colonelganj police following which an FIR was lodged against the unidentified persons on their complaint.

Taking immediate action, SHO of Colonelganj police station Ram Mohan Rai and his team carried out raids and arrested one of the accused identified as Krishna Kumar Pal of Holagarh area. A car, bullet motorcycle, and cash 10,000 was recovered from him. On his confession, the looted onion sacks were also recovered from the vegetable market.

Krishna Kumar informed police that he committed the loot with the help of his two aides Kaushik Singh and Vijay Singh Chandel. SSP further informed that the trio was illegally living at Holland Hall hostel and were not enrolled in any course at AU. However, during questioning they claimed that they were students of some college in the Naini area. Their past criminal records are being scanned and gangster act will also be slapped against them, SSP added.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
