Pregnant women to be given free blood transfusion, no need for donor: U.P. govt

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that pregnant women, in cases of need, will be given free-of-cost blood transfusion. Also, their kin would not necessarily need to donate blood in exchange, the government press note added.

The communique, issued by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, said, “Pregnant women should be provided blood free-of-cost and their relatives should not be pressurised for donation in exchange for the blood unit issued by the blood bank. This has to be followed at all government hospitals and medical institutes in the state.”

According to the rules, for each unit of blood or blood component (such as platelet), one unit of blood has to be donated at the concerned blood bank and a prescribed fee has to be paid. However, the state government has decided that the rules will be relaxed for expectant mothers.

“If adequate care is taken towards diet, tests are done from the first trimester, and prescribed medication is taken, haemoglobin levels can be adequately maintained during pregnancy and for delivery. However, if haemoglobin level falls, the pregnant woman might need a blood transfusion,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

The National Health Mission has allocated ₹20 crore for general tests/diagnosis of pregnant women in the state and ₹3.93 crore for ultrasound tests. About 90% of this money has been distributed to districts to execute the free-of-cost facility, said Pathak, who is also the state’s health and family welfare minister. “We are transporting pregnant women to the hospital via ambulance free of cost. The mother and the new-born are also provided an ambulance to return home from the hospital after discharge. All efforts are being made to increase the rate of institutional delivery,” added Pathak.

In Uttar Pradesh, approximately 56-lakh deliveries take place every year.