Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
Prepaid taxis soon at Prayagraj Jn, Chheoki and Knp central

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 09, 2025 05:32 AM IST

The station’s parking area had been completely closed to manage the large influx of passengers during the event

: Rail passengers arriving at Prayagraj Junction and Chheoki railway stations will soon be able to take advantage of a prepaid taxi service, as the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) has announced plans to roll out the facility at both stations.

The introduction of prepaid taxis is expected to provide relief to passengers. (For representation only)
The introduction of prepaid taxis is expected to provide relief to passengers. (For representation only)

The prepaid taxi service, which was initially introduced at Prayagraj Airport for the convenience of pilgrims during the Mahakumbh, had not been extended to Prayagraj Junction due to parking issues. The station’s parking area had been completely closed to manage the large influx of passengers during the event. However, officials have now confirmed that preparations are underway to launch the service at the busy junction, alongside Chheoki railway station. The introduction of prepaid taxis is expected to provide relief to passengers. Additionally, the need for a prepaid taxi facility at Chheoki station has become more urgent with the increasing number of trains operating on routes to Mumbai and Pune from there.

Amit Singh, the public relations officer (PRO) for NCR’s Prayagraj division, stated that tenders for the prepaid taxi service will be issued soon. “The proposal for this service is being finalised. Passengers will be able to access prepaid taxis at major stations in the Prayagraj division, similar to the arrangement at Agra Cantt Railway Station,” Singh explained.

Initially, the service will be available at Prayagraj Junction, Chheoki, and Kanpur Central railway stations. The process for the e-tender is currently being prepared.

