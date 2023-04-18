Home / Cities / Others / President Murmu to start four-day Himachal visit today

President Murmu to start four-day Himachal visit today

BySaptarshi Das
Apr 18, 2023 09:57 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmi is scheduled to partake in a slew of activities in Himachal Pradesh along with opening up the presidential retreat for public viewing

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a four-day official visit to Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and partake in a slew of activities along with opening up the presidential retreat (Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra) for public viewing, officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo)

Upon arrival, the President is scheduled to open up a tulip garden at Mashobra and in the evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Himachal Pradesh government at the Raj Bhavan, Shimla.

On Wednesday, the President will interact with the officer trainees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Shimla. She will also grace the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University at Shimla.

On Thursday, the President will visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study and later she will host an ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas on the same day.

Located at the hilltop of Mashobra, the building was taken over in 1895 by the Viceroy and as per customs the President visits The Retreat at least once a year and the core office shifts to that place for the duration of the visit.

This is Murmu’s first official visit to the state since becoming the President.

