Primary teacher aspirants rally in Lucknow, demand CM meeting for pending appointments

LUCKNOW Thousands of aspirants vying for primary teacher positions, who have been demonstrating at Lucknow’s Eco Garden demanding appointments from the 6,800 selection lists, marched in large numbers from Charbagh towards the Vidhan Sabha at 9 am on Wednesday. Several candidates sustained injuries due to alleged police brutality. (Deepak Gupta)

The candidates, advocating for justice for the backward and Dalit communities, were halted by the police, who had set up barricades near the Hussainganj intersection.

According to the candidates, several of them sustained injuries due to alleged police brutality. Vijay Yadav, leading the candidates, stated that on January 5, 2022, following the chief minister’s directives, the list for the appointment of 6,800 reserved category candidates was released, but as of today, the appointments have not been received.

“We have only one demand -- a meeting with the CM be arranged so that we can secure our appointments. If our demands are not met, we will be compelled to encircle the Assembly again on Thursday morning,” said Yadav.